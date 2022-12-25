Week 16 NFL Sunday Schedule: Packers-Dolphins is Christmas Day’s top matchup

Three games are on the NFL’s schedule on Christmas Day, led off of course by the Green Bay Packers’ trip to Florida. The Packers are in Miami to take on the Dolphins, as the fish try to stake their claim to an AFC Wild Card spot while Green Bay attempts to stay in the race for an NFC postseason berth.

After that, we have a battle between two disappointing teams in opposite conferences before the nightcap features a division leader with a sub-.500 record, a rarity at this point in the season.

Unwrap the presents, stuff your face with eggnog and treats, and let’s get to the games!

Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Dolphins

Kickoff time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (12 Noon Central)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Davis & Daryl Johnston

Kickoff time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time (3:30 PM Central)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV Channels: CBS & Nickelodeon

Commentators: Jim Nantz & Tony Romo (CBS); Noah Eagle & Nate Burleson (Nickelodeon)

Kickoff time: 5:20 PM Pacific Time (7:20 PM Central)

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico & Cris Collinsworth