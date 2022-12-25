Are you ready for some Christmas Day football?

The NFL’s early Christmas gift to Green Bay Packers fans was a Packers gameday on the holiday for the second consecutive season. Last year’s win over the Cleveland Browns was another step towards the NFC’s #1 seed, but this year the Packers are fighting for their postseason lives.

Green Bay did get some help on Christmas Eve, with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, and Detroit Lions all losing. With those results, the Packers need just one more bit of help beyond their own final three games. The Packers can make it to the playoffs with just another Washington loss if they are able to win today and beat the Vikings and Lions in the final two weeks of the season.

Join us here throughout tonight’s game as we follow along and pull for a Packers win to keep them in the playoff hunt!

Live Game Updates from Packers Media