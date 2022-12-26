Monday Night Football, Week 16: Chargers vs. Colts picks & TV/online streaming details

The NFL has been kind to the Green Bay Packers in week 16, and Monday Night Football arrives to close out the week with a game that means nothing for the team’s playoff push. Tonight’s game wraps up the weekend with an AFC matchup between one team in position to make the postseason against another that has dealt with a coaching change and multiple quarterback changes en route to a losing record.

The former team, the Los Angeles Chargers, entered the week as the AFC’s number 6 seed. They will remain as such after today’s game with a win, but a loss this evening would drop them down to the #7 spot below the Miami Dolphins.

The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, are out of the race, one of just four AFC teams that have been eliminated so far. Frank Reich is out as head coach, with Jeff Saturday taking over on an interim basis, while the team is expected to put its third different starting QB on the field tonight with Nick Foles getting the reins.

Will the Chargers keep themselves in a comfortable position heading into the final two weeks of the season or will the Colts pull an upset and send the Bolts fighting for their lives down the stretch? Join us to find out and scroll down for APC’s game picks below.

WHO?

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1)

WHEN?

Monday, December 26, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

WHERE?

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Primary broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

APC GAME PICKS