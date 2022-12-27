The Repack: Packers beat Dolphins, Green Bay heads into must-win game vs Vikings

Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda took one final look at the Green Bay Packers’ win against the Miami Dolphins on this week’s The Repack. What you can take from this game is somewhat subjective at this point, as it has come out that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might have been playing the second half with a concussion. After averaging nearly 20 yards per pass in the first half of the game. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Who knows what to make of the secondary, which went to a three-safety nickel set once return man and nickel corner Keisean Nixon went down with an injury. Safeties Innis Gaines and Tariq Carpenter saw their first real defensive looks of the season in the game as nickel players when Nixon left the field and starting safety Rudy Ford was benched for Darnell Savage. Rookie defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt also had a season-high 24 snaps.

The injuries coming out of this game were to Nixon, receiver Christian Watson, right tackle Yosh Nijman and defensive lineman Dean Lowry. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called Watson, Nijman and Nixon “day to day” on Monday, which leaves the door open to them playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Lowry’s status never came up in LaFleur’s first press conference of the week.

After talking about the game, the duo breaks down the playoff scenarios for Green Bay, which boil down to the Packers winning out and the Commanders losing a single game and/or the Packers winning out and the Giants losing both of their remaining games. With the Commanders and Giants set to play the Cowboys and Eagles in the final week of the season, Green Bay fans should be rooting for the Saints to beat the Eagles in Week 17. A Saints win would mean that the Eagles and Cowboys would be playing Week 18 with an NFC East title on the line, rather than being able to rest their starters against teams the Packers want to lose.

A little 2023 roster talk sneaks into this episode, as Western and Mosqueda discuss what Elgton Jenkins’ new contract could potentially mean for David Bakhtiari. They also go over if returner Keisean Nixon is worth a projected two-year, $12 million deal this offseason.

Timestamps

0:00: Packers win!

22:45: Offensive vibe checks

31:30: Defensive vibe checks

