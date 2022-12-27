Tuesday Cheese Curds: Are the Packers good or have their opponents been bad?

Are the Packers good or are the teams they’re beating bad?

Granted, this question could involve a little of Column A and a little of Column B, but I think it’s fair to wonder. The Packers have won three straight, taking down the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins. The Bears are nobody’s idea of a juggernaut, and the Rams are a shell of a team at this point. The Dolphins, meanwhile, played about as badly as you could imagine in the second half, missing a field goal and turning the ball over three straight times as they completely imploded.

To be sure, the Packers still needed to do the work to come out on top, especially against Miami. They deserve credit for battling back from a 10-point deficit on the road, taking care of business against a team that’s been plenty difficult to beat this year.

But as talk grows of the Packers being playoff contenders, a realistic look at the team requires we consider why the Packers are winning even as we celebrate the Packers’ three-game winning streak.

The Packers scored on all five of their red zone trips, but only found the end zone twice, a potentially costly result against a more consistent opponent.

On the one hand, credit to LaFleur for being aggressive. On the other, the fake was bad in both design and execution.

The Packers’ budding star is battling a hip injury.

A look around the league reveals quite a few questionable outcomes this week. The playoff weirdness is heating up.

Be honest, guys: did you need to use the hovercraft or did you want to use the hovercraft?