For Cheddar or Wurst: Santa delivers Packers fans a bundle of hope

In Green Bay, success is measured in world championships. Not in divisional titles or conference finalist banners, but actual championships.

That being said…..

The Green Bay Packers are somehow playing meaningful football with just two games to go in the regular season and given where they were just a few short weeks ago, this feels like a borderline major win.

Left for dead and 4-8 and staring a top five draft pick in the face, the Packers now find themselves just a half game back of a wild card spot following Sunday’s 26-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. It was a game very typical of the Packers this season.

Getting multiple other games to fall their way was Christmas miracle in and of itself.

In terms of Green Bay’s own game, the first half was sluggish on both sides of the ball and they found themselves trailing at the half. The defense then went on to pitch a shutout in the second half and the offense did enough to win the game, though it was far from pretty.

Ugly wins are the norm for these Packers and Sunday’s was suitably hideous.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Kris and Lindsay break down the win while remaining skeptical of the Packers’ playoff chances. Earning high marks this week are Keisean Nixon (please be OK!) and the ageless Marcedes Lewis while Joe Barry remains a recipient of continuing ire.

The season is nearing its end and we will soon know the Packers’ fate….For Cheddar or Wurst