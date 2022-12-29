Thursday Night Football, Week 17: Cowboys vs. Titans picks & TV/streaming details

One team has everything still to play for. The other has literally nothing to play for tonight.

That’s the setup for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, which sees the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Tennessee Titans. Dallas is still in the running for the NFC East title, needing wins in their final two games and a pair of losses by the Philadelphia Eagles to do so. The Titans, meanwhile, do not care at all about the result of this contest.

Tennessee’s apathy comes down to the fact that their season will rest entirely on the season-ending game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week. Regardless of this week’s results for either team, the winner of next week’s game will win the AFC South and earn the 4th seed in that conference’s playoff bracket.

Who wins tonight? Join us to find out and check out our game picks below.

WHO?

Dallas Cowboys (11-4) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-8)

WHEN?

Thursday, December 29, 2022

7:15 PM Central Time

WHERE?

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tennessee

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming

Prime Video app

NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS