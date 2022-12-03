APC Week 13 NFL Picks: Packers are 3.5-point favorites in Chicago

In week 13, the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears with pride and the NFL’s all-time wins record on the line. Sure, the Packers could theoretically still make the postseason by winning out and getting a ton of help, but the possibility of that is extremely slim. Instead, Sunday’s game at Soldier Field is for rivalry purposes and little else.

Of course, this is a rivalry that the Packers have dominated in recent years, winning seven straight games and 12 of the las 13. In those 12 wins, the Packers have an average margin of victory of 11.67 points, and seven of those games (including each of the last five) have been double-digit Packers wins.

This week, however, the oddsmakers see a closer game on the horizon. The Packers are still favored for Sunday’s game in Chicago, but only by 3.5 points as the team sits at just 4-8 on the season.

Will the Packers do what they have done so often in recent years and blow out the Bears, or will Justin Fields and Chicago do enough to compete and keep the game within a field goal — or get an outright win? Check out APC’s picks below as we submit our predictions for this game and all of the others in Week 13 across the NFL.