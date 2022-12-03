Packers activate Micah Abernathy and Patrick Taylor from practice squad for week 13

The Green Bay Packers have made their final roster moves ahead of Sunday’s week 13 game against the Chicago Bears, bringing a pair of players up from the practice squad on Saturday. The two players being activated for Sunday are safety Micah Abernathy and running back Patrick Taylor, as the two players will suit up for their second and tenth games of the 2022 season, respectively.

Abernathy was a surprise for the Packers in training camp, having played in the USFL during the spring and summer of 2022. He signed with Green Bay midway through training camp then made a handful of big plays en route to sticking on the initial 53-man roster. However, the Packers waived Abernathy shortly after final cuts and placed him on the practice squad when the team claimed fellow safety Rudy Ford on waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Packers activated Abernathy for the first game of the 2022 season, the team’s week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when he played six snaps on special teams. His callup this week comes after the Packers activated safety Innis Gaines last week for a special teams role, which Abernathy will likely take over against the Bears. The need for an additional safety for this game became more acute last Sunday, however, when Darnell Savage was injured on his only snap of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles; Savage was ruled as Doubtful on Friday’s injury report, which should result in Ford being in the starting lineup once again.

Meanwhile, Taylor earns a practice squad callup for the second straight game after reverting back to that unit following clearing waivers a week ago. Taylor was on the 53-man roster for eight weeks earlier in the season, also playing almost entirely on special teams. He will also serve as the Packers’ emergency running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon once again.

It is notable that the Packers did not activate an offensive lineman to help fill in for the surprise absence of left tackle David Bakhtiari following his emergency appendectomy on Friday. Zach Tom will likely start in Bakhtiari’s place, but Green Bay will likely keep all of their other eight linemen active on Sunday, leaving Royce Newman, Rasheed Walker, and Luke Tenuta as the available backups behind the starters.

Keep it here at APC about 90 minutes before game time to see who the Packers will keep inactive for Sunday’s game.