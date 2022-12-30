Intercepted: Breaking down Packers-Vikings with Arif Hasan

Pro Football Network’s Arif Hasan joined Justis Mosqueda this week to talk about the upcoming NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings on Intercepted. Naturally, the conversation started with a question about how fraudulent the Vikings are. Minnesota is 11-0 in games decided by a single score this season. Historically, that has been incredibly unsustainable. As far as the team’s efficiency numbers go, the offense has been average this year while the defense has been one of the worst in the league — even worst than Green Bay’s disappointing pass defense.

Mosqueda also asked Hasan about head coach Kevin O’Connell and if he has unlocked anything out of Kirk Cousins that we haven’t seen before in prior seasons. The recent controversy around Aaron Rodgers and his hand signals also came up on the podcast.

In the second half of the podcast, the duo talks about matchups, injury reports and makes their score predictions for the game.

Despite the Vikings having a much better record coming into this game, the Packers are expected to win based on the betting lines. Injuries to look out for in Green Bay are left tackle David Bakhtiari (abdomen, knee), cornerback/returner Keisean Nixon (groin), receiver Christian Watson (hip) and right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder). In Minnesota, center Garrett Bradbury (back) and left guard Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) are on the injury report.

Timestamps

0:00: Who is the bigger fraud?

5:30: Has Kevin O’Connell changed Kirk Cousins?

9:00: Does the hand signals narrative matter?

13:00: Packers offensive preview

31:30: Packers defensive preview

49:00: Vikings preview

