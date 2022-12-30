Packers Injury Report: David Bakhtiari will play vs Vikings

After three straight days of practicing as a limited participant, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Bakhtiari, who is also dealing with the rehabilitation of his 2020 ACL tear and the subsequent surgeries, had missed every practice prior to this week since his emergency appendectomy on the Friday of Week 13.

David Bakhtiari good to go after his appendectomy a month ago.



Watson and Nixon both questionable. pic.twitter.com/G0Udz5ncYW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 30, 2022

Elsewhere on the offensive line, preferred starting right tackle Yosh Nijman was not given an injury designation on Friday. Nijman left last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday before being listed as a full participant on Friday. On paper, Green Bay’s offensive line should be Bakhtiari-Elgton Jenkins-Josh Myers-Jon Runyan-Nijman (left to right) versus the Vikings.

Jenkins (knee) and running back Aaron Jones (knee/ankle), the other two Packers who were limited on Thursday, were not given injury statuses on Friday and are expected to play in the must-win game.

Two players who are in doubt for Sunday are cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (hip). Head coach Matt LaFleur stated in the pre-practice presser on Thursday that both were expected to practice that day but neither did. On Friday, only Watson was a limited participant. Nixon, the potential All-Pro kick returner, has missed every practice this week. When he left the field against the Dolphins, rookie receiver Romeo Doubs replaced Nixon as the team’s kick returner.

The Vikings have already ruled out two players from Sunday’s action: starting center Garrett Bradbury (back) and backup defensive lineman James Lynch (shoulder). Ezra Cleveland (shoulder), the team’s starting left guard, was not given an injury status despite being listed as a limited participant in both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.