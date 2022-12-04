 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 13 Sunday Schedule: Chiefs and Bengals meet in AFC championship rematch

The big afternoon game should be a doozy.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Last January, the Cincinnati Bengals went in to Arrowhead Stadium and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals shocked the world and the heavily-favored Chiefs, coming back from a 21-3 deficit late in the first half to win 27-24 in overtime.

For the first time since that day, the two teams will meet again today in a nearly-national broadcast on CBS. Each of those teams are now atop their respective divisions, with the Chiefs holding the AFC’s best record at 9-2 and the Bengals overcoming an 0-2 start to sit at 7-4 and in a tie with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead.

That game should be the premier matchup of the day, but there’s a great game on early as well between division leaders. That contest sees the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, the only remaining one-loss team in the NFL with a 10-1 record.

Tune in for those games and all of the others across the NFL and join us here to discuss all the action all day long.

Week 13 NFL Sunday

﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
﻿VISITING TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV NETWORK STADIUM CITY, STATE
New York Jets Minnesota Vikings 12:00 PM CBS U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens 12:00 PM CBS M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, MD
Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons 12:00 PM CBS Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Cleveland Browns Houston Texans 12:00 PM CBS NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Green Bay Packers Chicago Bears 12:00 PM FOX Soldier Field Chicago, IL
Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 PM FOX Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Washington Commanders New York Giants 12:00 PM FOX MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions 12:00 PM FOX Ford Field Detroit, MI
Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams 3:05 PM FOX SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Miami Dolphins San Francisco 49ers 3:05 PM FOX Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals 3:25 PM CBS Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, OH
Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders 3:25 PM CBS Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Indianapolis Colts Dallas Cowboys 7:20 PM NBC AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...