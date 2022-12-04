NFL Week 13 Sunday Schedule: Chiefs and Bengals meet in AFC championship rematch

Last January, the Cincinnati Bengals went in to Arrowhead Stadium and defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The Bengals shocked the world and the heavily-favored Chiefs, coming back from a 21-3 deficit late in the first half to win 27-24 in overtime.

For the first time since that day, the two teams will meet again today in a nearly-national broadcast on CBS. Each of those teams are now atop their respective divisions, with the Chiefs holding the AFC’s best record at 9-2 and the Bengals overcoming an 0-2 start to sit at 7-4 and in a tie with the Baltimore Ravens for the AFC North lead.

That game should be the premier matchup of the day, but there’s a great game on early as well between division leaders. That contest sees the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans visiting the Philadelphia Eagles, the only remaining one-loss team in the NFL with a 10-1 record.

Tune in for those games and all of the others across the NFL and join us here to discuss all the action all day long.