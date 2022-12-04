Packers vs. Bears, Week 13: Live game updates & discussion

This afternoon, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears meet to renew the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The two teams last played in week two of this season, as the Packers defeated the Bears 27-10 at Lambeau Field.

Today’s game at Soldier Field will break a tie between the two franchises for the most wins in NFL history. The longtime rivals are currently tied with 786 wins, and today’s winner will get to add that bit of bragging rights to what has been a disappointing season.

Both teams should have their starting quarterbacks today, with Aaron Rodgers feeling good enough to play after injuring his ribs last Sunday in Philadelphia and Justin Fields on the mend from a shoulder injury. That should at least provide some interesting offensive fireworks, as both teams’ defenses have been disappointing this season.

Join us here throughout today’s game as we follow along and cheer the Packers on for a rivalry win!

Live Game Updates from Packers Media