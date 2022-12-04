Packers Week 13 Inactives: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) out vs Bears

Green Bay Packers starting inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) will suit up for the first time since October today versus the Chicago Bears. After a week of limited participation in practice, Campbell was given a questionable status by the team on Friday.

Receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), who was also listed as questionable by the Packers, will not be playing against the Bears, though. Unfortunately, it looks like his high ankle sprain is going to cost him another week.

Safety Darnell Savage, who was a long shot to play this week, is officially out for the game. Savage was replaced in the starting lineup last week by Rudy Ford, before Savage went down with a foot injury. He was a non-participant in practice all week and was given a doubtful status on Friday. Doubs, Savage and left tackle David Bakhtiari, who had an appendectomy on Friday, are the Packers’ injury scratches.

Green Bay’s healthy scratches are cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford. The only surprise here is Barnes, who started last week as Campbell’s replacement. Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie were rotated between against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which the Packers missed 22 tackles and allowed quarterback Jalen Hurts to rush for over 100 yards in a single quarter.

The Bears will be out tackle Larry Borom (ankle/knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion) and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) due to injury. Quarterback Tim Boyle, fullback Kahri Blasingame and guard Ja’Tyre Carter join them as healthy scratches. Starting right tackle Riley Reiff, who was questionable with a back injury, will play for Chicago today.

The Bears’ secondary is particularly thin coming into this game. Beyond Brisker, Gordon and Vildor being out, Chicago is also missing starting safety Eddie Jackson, who was placed on the injured reserve last week.