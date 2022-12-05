Packers Film Study: Christian Watson keeps hot streak going vs Bears

The Green Bay Packers have found some rhythm on offense, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson has been a big reason for that.

The Packers came away with a 28-19 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, moving the team to 5-8 while still technically keeping them in the playoff hunt. Watson had another big game, catching three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown while also adding a 46-yard rushing touchdown.

Green Bay’s second-round pick has now racked up eight total touchdowns over the last four weeks. His drop on what would have been a touchdown on his first NFL snap is a thing of the past, and now the 23-year-old is making a late push for a Pro Bowl or Rookie of the Year selection.

While Watson has earned a reputation as a speed threat, the film shows some of the finer details of his game, including some things he could still work on to become a more complete player.

Watson was drafted to be a big-bodied speed threat, but also because of his willingness as a blocker. head coach Matt LaFleur has a clear type when it comes to receivers in his offense, and Watson fit that mold at 6’5” and 207 pounds along with the effort he showed as a blocker at North Dakota State.

The Packers seem much more comfortable getting Watson involved as a blocker, and he showed he can be an asset in that role against the Bears.

There’s a very real chance that receiver Allen Lazard doesn’t return in 2023, so Watson could take on a larger role as a blocking receiver next year.

Rookies aren’t perfect, and Watson is still getting his feet under him and making some miscues. Something that popped up on Sunday and in previous weeks is Watson not finishing his routes at full speed if he fights through contact, thinking the ball won’t come his way. This showed up again on Sunday, preventing Watson from getting close to a target coming his way.

This is an easily correctible mistake, however, and an example of the effort required at the NFL level that Watson is still adjusting to.

At the same time, there are signs of development with Watson. Because of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ playmaking ability in off-script plays, Packers wide receivers have to get acclimated to what the veteran QB is looking for and know how to break off of their routes to get open. On Watson’s first touchdown of the game, he showed a good feel for how to do exactly that, breaking off his route while using his big frame to get positioning on the safety for the score.

Even with his size-speed combo, Watson will need to find ways to win with his route running, which will allow him to create more separation. While he doesn’t have the footwork and lateral movement skills that Davante Adams possesses, Watson is clearly making an effort to become a better route runner.

This route on Sunday against the Bears might have been one of his best all season. After initially setting up his release outside, Watson was able to move back inside of the cornerback, then use his speed and size to fly upfield and cut back inside to be wide open in the middle of the field.

Speed is still Watson’s calling card. His 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds turned plenty of heads at the NFL Scouting Combine given his size, and on the field, he looks even faster with the capability of turning any play into a touchdown.

Teams that play press-man coverage against Watson have to be able to effectively jam him at the line of scrimmage. When Watson gets a free release against it, he has no problem getting past defenders, and when hit in stride, he can generate explosive plays with regularity.

LaFleur and the Packers coaching staff also did a great job of setting Watson up for success on his jet sweep. The Bears showed little concern for Watson’s pre-snap jet motion throughout the game, with Chicago’s linebackers aggressively playing the running back, leaving just one defensive back trailing Watson and time in pre-snap motion.

When the Packers realized this, they called an actual jet sweep to Watson, and thanks to a great block by Sammy Watkins on the DB following him in motion, the rookie was able to spring free for a 46-yard score.

It’s still not perfect, and at some point, Watson will face some adversity like he has with his drops in previous weeks. However, the playmaking ability that Watson brings has added a new dimension to Green Bay’s offense and could make them a dangerous threat again in 2023.