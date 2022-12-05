Monday Night Football, Week 13: Buccaneers-Saints picks & TV/streaming details

The NFC South is one of the strangest divisions in the NFL this season. All four teams were under .500 heading into week 13, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way at 5-6. Tampa has hardly been a bastion of consistency this season, but with the rest of the division in shambles, it’s theirs to lose.
Standing in their way this week are the 4-8 New Orleans Saints, who will try to stay relevant and somewhat alive in the NFC playoff hunt. The Bucs won the two teams’ first meeting earlier this year, a 20-10 victory in week 2, and will be looking for the season sweep.
Join us tonight for the Monday night game and find our picks for tonight’s contest below.
WHO?
New Orleans Saints (4-8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)
WHEN?
Monday, December 5, 2022
8:15 PM Eastern Time
WHERE?
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, Florida
HOW?
TV Broadcast
Primary broadcast: ESPN
Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters
Alternate broadcast: ESPN2
Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning
Guests: Robin Roberts, Randy Moss, Dana White
Online Streaming
ESPN app
NFL+ app
