Monday Night Football, Week 13: Buccaneers-Saints picks & TV/streaming details

The NFC South is one of the strangest divisions in the NFL this season. All four teams were under .500 heading into week 13, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading the way at 5-6. Tampa has hardly been a bastion of consistency this season, but with the rest of the division in shambles, it’s theirs to lose.

Standing in their way this week are the 4-8 New Orleans Saints, who will try to stay relevant and somewhat alive in the NFC playoff hunt. The Bucs won the two teams’ first meeting earlier this year, a 20-10 victory in week 2, and will be looking for the season sweep.

Join us tonight for the Monday night game and find our picks for tonight’s contest below.

WHO?

New Orleans Saints (4-8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

WHEN?

Monday, December 5, 2022

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Florida

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Primary broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Alternate broadcast: ESPN2

Commentators: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning

Guests: Robin Roberts, Randy Moss, Dana White

Online Streaming

ESPN app

NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS

ODDS: Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook