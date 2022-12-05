It was a day of history on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Fortunately for the Green Bay Packers, the history that they made was all on the positive side, with two individual players notching personal milestones while the team defeated the Chicago Bears 28-19.

Christian Watson is now squarely in the hunt for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award after another multi-touchdown performance, and this one ties a rookie record. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones hit a big round number on the ground, reaching rarified air in Packers history.

Of course, the win itself set history as well, as the Packers finally overcame the Bears to set a new mark for the most wins in the NFL. The Packers will likely need a few more wins to ensure that they hold that mark by the end of the season, but if they do, it will be the first time they have that lead at the end of a year in the teams’ long and storied history.

Beating the Bears always feels great. Beating the Bears and making history feels even better.

Packers got it done at ‘winning time’ | Packers.com

For perhaps only the second time all season, the Packers delivered a strong performance on both sides of the football in the fourth quarter, coming back from a 9-point deficit to start that period to win by 9 at the end of the game.

AJ Dillon uses ‘dad strength’ to take over run game, propel Packers | Packersnews.com

Dillon carried the load in Chicago amid Aaron Jones coming in and out of the game, and he credits newfound strength now that his wife is expecting a child for his performance.

Even amid disappointing season, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers still own the Bears - The Athletic ($)

That’s 8 straight wins for the Packers against Chicago, with the Bears’ last win over the Packers coming in late 2018 after Mike McCarthy’s firing.

Packers WR Christian Watson joins exclusive group of touchdown-scoring rookies | Packers Wire

Speaking of Watson, the rookie has now done something that only one other rookie receiver has ever done: score eight touchdowns in a span of four games. That other player? Randy Moss.

Packers RB Aaron Jones Rushes Past 5,000-Yard Milestone vs. Bears - Sports Illustrated

Another Packer hit a milestone on Sunday, as Jones became just the fourth Packer to rush for more than 5,000 yards. He should soon pass John Brockington for 3rd place all-time on the Packers' all-time rushing yards list, though catching the top two of Ahman Green and Jim Taylor will take a while.

NFL's winningest team: Packers move to No. 1 | ESPN

Does this record really matter? That depends on who's answering the question, but the Packers surely had history on their minds, finally catching the Bears for this all-time mark after trailing since the end of the teams' first season.

