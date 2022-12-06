Tuesday Cheese Curds: Interesting Packers are still a cheap date

The Packers have been more interesting over the past month. Good? Your mileage may vary. They’re 2-2 over their last four games, but their scoring is up and Christian Watson has generously descended from Olympus to bless us with his presence.

It’s interesting, then, that there hasn’t been a corresponding financial adjustment for the Packers’ improved play; it’s still (relatively) cheap to go to a Packers game, as the first link below will explain.

I suppose the message sent there is a good one. People want meaningful Packers games more than they want entertaining ones, and the Packers are going to stretch the definition of meaningful over the season’s final few weeks. As long as they’re technically alive, they’re going to fight to make the playoffs. I suppose we can’t ask them to do much else, but we also shouldn’t expect the ticket market to respond much, either.

The average lowest ticket price for the Packers’ next home game is $66, down from $84 on November 28.

Your eyes told you that AJ Dillon and Christian Watson were good. The numbers will also tell you that.

Anecdotally, I feel like I’ve seen more suspicious-looking injuries this year than in the past.

The data suggests that while quarterbacks are running more, they’re doing so less efficiently.

These dang millennial bears eating avocados for breakfast instead of saving $3 a day for 17 years for a down payment on a house.