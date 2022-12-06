What is the best piece of team memorabilia you own?

The Green Bay Packers are on a bye, so we’re going to run a couple of one-off posts to hear back from our readers this week. Here’s the first one: What is the best piece of team memorabilia that you own?

My nomination for this one is The Greatest Story in Sports, a set of books written by Cliff Christl on the history of the Packers. The in-laws got me it for Christmas last year and it’s spent most of the time on my coffee table since then.

The second is probably a Vince Biegel jersey that I was sent from a Madison sporting goods store when they went on sale following his release. A great gag gift for someone who bought into the hype.

What do you got?