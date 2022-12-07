Speed kills, especially in the NFL. But as the Green Bay Packers are proving over the last few weeks, even the threat of speed can kill.

Christian Watson has become a dynamic playmaker almost overnight for the Packers, with eight touchdowns in the last four games. But along with that breakout is the fact that opposing defenses must account for him even when he does not get the football. The Packers are using Watson in motion on myriad different plays, throwing a ton of looks at defenses to set up his knockout blow late in the fourth quarter.

While Watson has been delivering on the field, punter Pat O’Donnell is doing good work both on and off it. He may not be among the league leaders in net punting average, but he is near the top of the leaderboard in punts placed inside the 20-yard line and is sixth in the percentage of punts inside the 20 at 46%.

Off the field, however, O’Donnell’s charity work has not gone unnoticed in the Green Bay area, especially for those involved with a charity that bears the name of the Packers’ most-revered coach in team history.

As we head closer to the Packers’ bye weekend, here’s a grab bag of news from around the team, which also includes a look at where the Packers stand in the 2023 draft order at present.

What You Might’ve Missed: Mixing up the motion | Packers.com

Green Bay had Christian Watson in motion a ton on Sunday in Chicago. Although that plan culminated in his 46-yard touchdown run, almost every other play that saw him run jet motion was a success, including AJ Dillon's score earlier in the fourth quarter.

For Packers punter Pat O'Donnell, helping to fight cancer is personal | Green Bay Press Gazette

O'Donnell's father died of colon cancer in 2017, the same disease that took Vince Lombardi. With that personal connection, it's no surprise that O'Donnell has been eager to work with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

Tough Decisions Await Packers, Despite Stated Interest in Aaron Rodgers Returning for 2023 - Sports Illustrated

If "mutual interest" is what Aaron Rodgers is worried about, then any concern about his return likely lies with him given Monday's comments from Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst about wanting him back next season.

Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers; Niners didn't make claim for QB | NFL.com

The Rams come to Lambeau Field two Mondays from now. With Matthew Stafford on IR, Mayfield just might be their starter in that game, almost a year after gift-wrapping four interceptions to Packers defenders on Christmas Day.

NFL Draft order 2023 projections: What Week 13 revealed about the likely top 10 - The Athletic ($)

The Packers currently sit with the 11th pick in the 2023 Draft.

Man arrested after stealing over $1,300 worth of toothbrushes, sheriff’s office says | WTVY.com

This story sounds really interesting until you realize that he only took six electric toothbrushes, not multiple pallets of cheap manual ones.