For Cheddar or Wurst: The Bears still suck and so does Joe “Dingle” Barry

Even in an upside down season like the one the Green Bay Packers (and the NFL) are having, one thing remains true.

The Bears Still Suck.

With Sunday’s 28-19 win in Chicago, Green Bay has once again swept the Chicago Bears and is one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable season for the Packers.

Oh, and the Packers still have a glimmer of hope in making the playoffs!

Aaron Rodgers maintained his ownership stake in the team and Matt LaFleur moved to 8-0 so maybe it’s time for the head coach to get a minority share in their arch rival? That’s up to majority owner Rodgers of course.

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Green Bay however and there is plenty to discuss, good and bad.

In the latest episode of For Cheddar or Wurst, Lindsay and Kris can’t kick the habit of healing praise upon Christian Watson who is making a late run at offensive rookie of the year. They also wonder what the heck Joe “Dingle” Barry does at practice all week after Justin Fields ran amok despite the Bears all but telegraphing what they’d do.

The Packers now finally begin their bye week and vibes are higher than they have been in a long time.

For Cheddar or Wurst.