It’s not looking good for the Packers in Pro Bowl voting

Starting this season, the Pro Bowl will no longer be a “contact” football game but a week of events that ends in a flag football game which will be coached by former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning (AFC) and Eli Manning (NFC). Still, being voted a “Pro Bowler” comes with the bragging rights, recognition and accomplishments that both players and fans love to end their seasons with.

Unfortunately, it’s not looking so hot for the Green Bay Packers. According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, the top Packers vote-getter in the fan voting section of the Pro Bowl selection process is cornerback Jaire Alexander, who ranks fifth among cornerbacks league-wide. The only other Green Bay players who rank in the top-10 are punter Pat O’Donnell (sixth), running back Aaron Jones (eighth) and returner Keisean Nixon (ninth).

If the fan vote ended today, the only member of the green and gold who would be represented in Las Vegas in February would be Alexander, which is a surprise considering Alexander’s up-and-down year and Jones’ strong performance in 2022. Only the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, the league leader in all-purpose yards, has more rushing yards (847) and receiving yards (328) than Jones this season. Last month, Acme Packing Company wrote up how Jones was expected to be the team’s only Pro Bowler to represent the 2022 team and when we asked our readership in Week 12 how many players were going to make the cut, 50 percent of you voted that it was going to be just one Packer.

If we were going off of performance on the field alone, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and left tackle David Bakhtiari would have as strong of cases as Jones to earn a desert vacation. Injuries ended Gary’s season early and have led to on-and-off participation from Bakhtiari, though.

The Pro Bowl voting will continue through next Friday, but as it stands right now, don’t expect to see too many Packers in Vegas.