Pick the top play from the Packers’ week 13 win over the Bears

Christian Watson’s ascension continued on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, as he was welcomed into the Chicago Bears ownership group with open arms. The rookie receiver is quickly turning the end zone into a second home with eight touchdowns in the last four weeks, a mark that places him in rarified air, as Hall of Famer Randy Moss is the only other rookie to do so.

After yet another 50+ yard touchdown run for Justin Fields in the first half, the Packers weren’t subject to any more designed scampers from the second-year quarterback, with the Bears turning him into a pocket passer thanks to a bum shoulder. After allowing 16 in the first half, the Packers only gave up a field goal and forced two late Fields interceptions to seal the game and put an emphatic touch on yet another rivalry bout in Chicago.

AJ Dillon took center stage today as Aaron Jones was in and out of the game nursing a shin injury. Dillon rushed for 93 yards and punched in his third touchdown of the season. He’s now scored in back-to-back games and looks to be regaining his 2021 form after a long end-zone drought.

Any fans dreaming of this agonizing season meeting its end soon will have to wait, as the Packers are now destined to be in every “in the hunt graphic” through their bye week. Stranger things have happened, but if the Packers are too far back to make noise, a win against the Bears is a nice consolation prize. Let’s just agree to keep our salutes shorter and lower. Poor form can lead to some unflattering photos.

Christian Watson comes up clutch on fourth down

After a quick start that saw them score on their first two drives, Justin Fields and the Bears looked like they hadn’t missed a beat in his return from injury. Despite the opponent being the Bears, this Packers team could have easily thrown in the towel down 10-0 and facing a 4-9 record. Fortunately, they showed some fight and put together a nearly eight-minute drive that stalled in the red zone but ended with a field goal. On the next Bears drive, Chase Claypool put the ball on the ground and gave the Packers an early Christmas gift.

But as is the case with the 2022 Packers, happiness was short-lived. A five-play drive ended on downs, and the Bears responded with a bomb to Equanimeous St. Brown, who took advantage of Jaire Alexander falling asleep, and a David Montgomery score.

16-3. Packers in a hole. All hope is lost. The usual. But not so fast! Hope is never lost when Christian “Literally Randy Moss” is on your sideline. To cap off a 13-play drive headlined by AJ Dillon and Allen Lazard, the Packers got aggressive, going for it on fourth and four at the Bears’ 14-yard line. Christian Watson showed off his budding connection with Aaron Rodgers by staying alive on the scramble drill and was rewarded with the clutch touchdown to bring the game within six going into the half.

AJ Dillon closes the gap with a score

After an exciting end to the first half, the two squads produced back-to-back-to-back three and outs, with the Bears finally breaking through on a 62-yard field goal drive. The Packers immediately responded with the All-PI offense, as Christian Watson was held up by Jaylon Jones. From the 21-yard line, AJ Dillon looked like himself once again and rumbled in for the score to make it 19-17, Bears.

Jaire makes up for the bad day with a big INT

Thanks to a 49-yard play to N’Keal Harry of all people on the subsequent drive, the Bears were in Packers territory in the blink of an eye. They fizzled out at the 22 and Cairo Santos’ field goal was blocked by Dean Lowry. The momentum was all with the Packers now, and…. they (stop me if you’ve heard this before) couldn’t punch in a touchdown, but notched a field goal to take the lead.

In a season marred by rough defensive play, Jaire Alexander has certainly disappointed. This game was no different, as he gave up big plays and generally looked uninterested. But Jaire Alexander loves a big moment, and he came up clutch on the Bears’ next drive. Justin Fields threw it right to Alexander and set the Packers up for one last drive to put things out of reach.

Christian Watson nails the Bears’ coffin

Christian Watson’s ninth touchdown of the season was a special one. After catching a 19-yard ball over the middle to kick off the drive, Watson took an end around 46 yards to the house to close the Bears out. Once again, defenders were left in his wake. No defensive back has matched his speed in the open field thus far and his long stride often leaves him running free like Forrest Gump down the sideline. Per @NextGenStats on Twitter, Watson reached a top speed of 21.72 mph on the touchdown, tied for the fastest by a receiver this season.

That's it for week 13's top plays. The Packers have now beaten Mike McCarthy and the Bears in recent weeks, providing a sort of moral victory for us to latch on to. They will get some much needed rest with a bye this week before welcoming the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams to Lambeau on Monday Night Football.