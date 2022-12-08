One way or another, the 2023 Green Bay Packers should look very different from the team taking the field in the late stages of the 2022 season.

Sure, Aaron Rodgers’ status is a big part of the equation. But beyond the quarterback, the team faces several major roster questions amid a tight situation against the salary cap. The Packers will almost certainly have to move some money around to stay solvent for next year, which likely means a few painful cuts and restructuring a few players’ contracts to push back cap money into 2024 and beyond.

The latter might be the path forward with players like Aaron Jones and Kenny Clark, both of whom have large base salary and/or roster bonus numbers that could be spread out through conversions to signing bonuses. With the bye week hitting this weekend, we’ll take a closer look at some of these options in the coming days here at Acme Packing Company.

Although questions like those are swirling around many Packers fans’ minds — and probably through cap guru Russ Ball’s mind as well — the rest of the organization remains focused on trying to win out the final four games and have a chance at the postseason. The team’s playoff chances rely on significant help from a few teams, most notably in the NFC East (Giants and Commanders) and West (49ers and Seahawks), but the possibility still remains for at least another week or two.

Stay tuned for a rooting guide for the bye week to illustrate who to root for if you’re still holding out postseason hopes for this team and keep it here through the weekend for more bye week content.

