Thursday Night Football, Week 14: Raiders vs. Rams picks & TV/streaming details

Once upon a time, the Raiders and Rams franchises both occupied the same stadium in Los Angeles. That was nearly 30 years ago, with the two teams both calling the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home until 1994. Then, in 1995, both franchises were gone. The Rams headed to St. Louis, while the Raiders returned to Oakland, their original home when the AFL originated in 1960.

On Thursday Night Football, the two former roommate franchises play each other back in Los Angeles for the first time since both moved again, with the Rams returning to the City of Angels in 2016 and the Raiders leaving Oakland for Las Vegas in 2020. Tonight’s game takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a big south of LA, a home that the Rams now share instead with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams have disappointed this season, however, with the Raiders failing to impress following their acquisition of Davante Adams and the Rams falling apart after winning the Super Bowl in February. Indeed, both of these teams are effectively (if not entirely) eliminated from their division races, though the Raiders do maintain some very slim playoff hopes.

Here’s how to tune in for this game as well as Acme Packing Company’s picks for the Thursday night matchup.

WHO?

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

WHEN?

Thursday, December 8, 2022

5:15 PM Pacific Time (7:15 PM Central)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Online Streaming

Prime Video app

NFL+ app

APC GAME PICKS