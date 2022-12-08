Big Twelve’s RP-WHOAA!!!!

The Run Pass Option, or RPO, is a staple of the Green Bay Packers’ offense, but they run it in an unusual way! Because it’s the bye week, APC thought it would be a good opportunity to learn more about RPOs with an interactive simulation designed to help you understand just how RPOs should and should not be run.

So jump in with Big Twelve as you, an Assistant Offensive Coordinator, make your box counts, make your reads, stay unpredictable, deal with Twelve’s interesting personality, drink tea, avoid Jay Cutler, and ponder the concept of free will as it pertains to how you react to defensive looks and whether that analysis has anything to do with larger questions of life in general. If you reach the end successfully, a Gilbert Burger and a new friend will be your reward, but fail and your dream job is at stake!

Also, try not to die.

To start the game, just click here, and good luck! You’re going to need it.