Earlier this week, we had an open thread for our readers to sound off with their best piece of Green Bay Packers memorabilia and it was entertaining enough that we’ve decided to give you guys one more prompt during the bye week: Which player in franchise history surprised you the most?

This can be either good or bad, but we figured after receiver Christian Watson’s slow to the season and recent breakout, he’ll be on some of your lists. For me, the one that always comes to mind is Datone Jones.

Jones was a hyper-athletic defender who was in between an edge rusher and an interior defensive lineman coming into the draft. Despite being a first-round pick, he only ever managed to start seven career games for the Packers. At least the good news is he lost playing time to Mike Daniels, who ended up being a quality defensive tackle and earned a Pro Bowl in 2017.