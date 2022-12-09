Old Friends Update: What were former Packers up to in week 13?

Ever wondered what happens to your favorite Green Bay Packers players of years past? Sure, we all know where they ended up, but how are they performing? Old Friends seeks to answer that question and more, with a quick look around the league each week at what former Packers players are up to, how they’re playing, and how things have changed since their time in the green and gold. With a little bit of research and a heaping dose of nostalgia, Old Friends will reminisce on the good times, the bad times, and the times you may have simply forgotten about altogether. So sit back, relax, and catch up with your pals as they succeed in the second, third, or even fourth acts of their careers.

Week 13 was an exciting one for the players who once called themselves cheeseheads. Numerous big plays were made across the league, including the evergreen Taysom Hill, who kept the Saints close in a game that was quite frankly awful to watch. Elsewhere, a couple of former Packers receivers made the most out of limited opportunities and set their teams up for big momentum shifts.

Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints

Despite a crucial drop on a late-game dime from Andy Dalton, Taysom Hill played his usual role well on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He rushed for 10 yards, threw for 21 yards, and caught 2 passes for 35 yards and a touchdown. Most of his receiving yards came on a 30 yard pass in the second quarter that put the Saints up 7-3. This would end up being the only touchdown scored until 3:00 left in the 4th quarter.

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

DAVANTE ADAMS. BACK SHOULDER AND ONE-HANDED. HOW??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1EsxKnfKmD — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 5, 2022

Davante Adams is, unsurprisingly, on one. He has gone over 120 yards in four of his last five games and totaled seven touchdowns. Those are practically Christian Watson numbers! Against the Chargers in week 13, Adams totaled eight receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Of all the incredible plays Adams made on Sunday, his most insane did not count. Late in the fourth on a 3rd and 4, Adams came inches away from making a spectacular one-handed sideline grab. Unfortunately, the refs did not follow the rule of cool and the pass was ruled incomplete.

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Chicago Bears

The Bears’ passing offense has been anemic all season, and Equanimeous St. Brown has been one of many casualties. His highest receiving total of the year before this week was a 4/48 line in New England in October. Thanks to Jaire Alexander falling asleep, St. Brown hauled in a 56 yard Justin Field throw that set David Montgomery up for one of the Bears’ two touchdowns in this game. St. Brown also recorded a tackle in this one after a Jaire Alexander interception. Two-way players are back, baby.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

.@MVS__11 now has nine catches that took place 20+ yards down the field this season. That’s sixth in the NFL pic.twitter.com/xsDILGewA9 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 6, 2022

In this week 13 playoff rematch that is quickly becoming one of the best rivalries in the NFL, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals held on just long enough and defeated the Chiefs. MVS surprisingly led the way for Kansas City with six targets, although he only caught two passes for 71 yards. Down 14-10 at the beginning of the 3rd quarter, Valdes-Scantling took a short throw 42 yards on 3rd and 7 and helped set up the Chiefs to take the lead. Then, on a 3rd and 10 later in the quarter, MVS came up clutch again with a 29 yard reception that led to a Patrick Mahomes rushing touchdown.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Detroit Lions

After many weeks as the Lions’ lead back, Jamaal Williams took a backseat to D’Andre Swift in Week 13. Williams carried the ball 11 times to Swift’s 14 and gained 35 yards. As usual, Williams punched in a short yardage touchdown because the Lions have a sick addiction to getting tackled at the one yard line. He now has 14 touchdowns on the year to lead the league for a Lions offense clicking on all cylinders.

