One week ago today, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was in the hospital for an emergency. Just five days later, he and his wife Frankie were back, but for a much happier reason.

While Friday’s surgery resulted in the removal of David’s appendix — which kept him out of last Sunday’s game in Chicago — Wednesday was a much happier occasion. The Bakhtiaris welcomed their first child, daughter Felix Ann, in a proud and happy moment for the growing family.

In a way, there’s a silver lining to the appendectomy: it likely means that David can spend a little extra time with his wife and daughter over the coming weeks while he recovers. With recovery time from that surgery ballparked at between 2-4 weeks, there’s a chance he could be back for Green Bay’s game next Monday night, but it seems more likely that he will have a few more weeks before he returns.

For the Packers, that would give them more chances to see Zach Tom in action at left tackle. For the Bakhtiaris, however, it should give the family a bit more time to bond in the days immediately following Felix’s arrival.

Have a happy bye week weekend, everybody!

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari and wife Frankie welcome baby Felix Ann | Packersnews.com

Congratulations to the Bakhtiaris on their new addition!

Packers LT David Bakhtiari could miss additional games due to appendectomy | Packers Wire

The bye week seemed like it came at a perfect time for the Bakhtiaris, as David would have the week off work. But he'll probably sit out at least one or two more games after his emergency appendectomy last Friday.

William Henderson was 'the ultimate pro' at fullback | Packers.com

Three Packers running backs (Edgar Bennett, Dorsey Levens, and Ahman Green) combined for nine 1,000-yard seasons with Henderson as their lead blocker. And don't forget about Henderson's excellent receiving ability.

Marquand Manuel: The Packers DC candidate nobody is talking about | Packer Report

Manuel spent one year as a starting safety for the Packers, but he's an ascending name in coaching circles. He was the Falcons' DC for a spell after their Super Bowl collapse, and is currently working as DBs coach for Robert Saleh's New York Jets -- a team that has plenty of connections to Matt LaFleur.

Baker Mayfield delivers magical win for Rams: 'I don’t know if you could write it any better than that' | NFL.com

Mayfield arrived in LA about 48 hours before playing almost the entire game for the Rams on Thursday night and leading a comeback from down 16-3 with four minutes remaining. The Packers can expect to see him under center when they host the Rams on Monday Night Football next week.

Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava | Hawaii News Now

There's a big lava flow running from Mauna Loa, but authorities are ignoring the holiday spirit that is driving observers to evoke memories of their grandmas' sweet potato casserole.