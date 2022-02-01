NFC North Rundown: GM vacancies are filled within the division

This will be an offseason of many changes across the NFC North and perhaps that sentiment will be felt by the Green Bay Packers as well. For now, however, there will be definitive changes in Chicago and Minnesota.

The Bears and Vikings filled their general manager holes over the last week, while Chicago also added a new head coach. The Packers were affected by the dominos of the hirings, losing a key offensive coach to the Bears’ offensive coordinator vacancy. The Bears’ new GM has his eyes on a divisional crown soon, but the team’s brass must first figure out how to build an offense around Justin Fields.

Today’s rundown features those stories from the Windy City, but also examines the latest in the Vikings’ head coaching search and hindsight analysis of Detroit’s most important 2021 roster decisions.

Chicago’s newest GM has lofty ambitions and wants to build around “young, fast, and physical football players.”

While the new head coach and his staff will evaluate all members of the roster, including Fields, the current plan for the new regime is to build around the second-year quarterback’s skillset.

The Packers lost a top offensive assistant to Chicago, who now gets an opportunity to call the plays for the first time around an athletic quarterback with a deep ball.

Research and analytics are the strong suits for Adofo-Mensah, who has followed an unusual path to becoming a general manager in the NFL.

Harbaugh has a tie to the new Minnesota GM from his days in San Francisco and reportedly will have his first known interview since leaving the Bay Area in 2014.

One of the rumored favorites for the head coaching job appears to be out of the running.

The Lions’ defensive coordinator has his sights set on a head coaching position after just one year in Detroit.

Checking back in on a former free agent decision, the analytics and stats seem to support the Lions’ decision to move on from Golladay, at least for now.

Detroit’s GM believes that the Lions received their fair share of compensation in last offseason’s quarterback trade despite the LA Rams’ upcoming trip to the Super Bowl with Stafford under center.