NFC North Rundown: GM vacancies are filled within the division

This will be an offseason of many changes across the NFC North and perhaps that sentiment will be felt by the Green Bay Packers as well. For now, however, there will be definitive changes in Chicago and Minnesota.
The Bears and Vikings filled their general manager holes over the last week, while Chicago also added a new head coach. The Packers were affected by the dominos of the hirings, losing a key offensive coach to the Bears’ offensive coordinator vacancy. The Bears’ new GM has his eyes on a divisional crown soon, but the team’s brass must first figure out how to build an offense around Justin Fields.
Today’s rundown features those stories from the Windy City, but also examines the latest in the Vikings’ head coaching search and hindsight analysis of Detroit’s most important 2021 roster decisions.
Chicago Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: ‘We’re gonna take the (NFC) North and never give it back’
Chicago’s newest GM has lofty ambitions and wants to build around “young, fast, and physical football players.”
Chicago Bears will build offense around QB Justin Fields, new coach Matt Eberflus says
While the new head coach and his staff will evaluate all members of the roster, including Fields, the current plan for the new regime is to build around the second-year quarterback’s skillset.
Next up for Bears coordinator Luke Getsy — build an offense around Justin Fields
The Packers lost a top offensive assistant to Chicago, who now gets an opportunity to call the plays for the first time around an athletic quarterback with a deep ball.
Minnesota Vikings
New Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah curious, collaborative in building career
Research and analytics are the strong suits for Adofo-Mensah, who has followed an unusual path to becoming a general manager in the NFL.
Vikings interviewing Jim Harbaugh for coaching vacancy this week, feel he’s ready for NFL return, per report
Harbaugh has a tie to the new Minnesota GM from his days in San Francisco and reportedly will have his first known interview since leaving the Bay Area in 2014.
DeMeco Ryans declines second interview with Vikings
One of the rumored favorites for the head coaching job appears to be out of the running.
Detroit Lions
Aaron Glenn is scheduled to interview with the Saints on Wednesday
The Lions’ defensive coordinator has his sights set on a head coaching position after just one year in Detroit.
Pro Football Focus provides further affirmation of Lions’ decision on Kenny Golladay
Checking back in on a former free agent decision, the analytics and stats seem to support the Lions’ decision to move on from Golladay, at least for now.
Why Matthew Stafford Trade ‘Worked Out for Both Sides’
Detroit’s GM believes that the Lions received their fair share of compensation in last offseason’s quarterback trade despite the LA Rams’ upcoming trip to the Super Bowl with Stafford under center.
Loading comments...