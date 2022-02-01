What are the odds Aaron Rodgers comes back to Green Bay? We asked a sportsbook.

The big story in Green Bay, at least until the franchise tag deadline that quarterback Aaron Rodgers set for himself, is where (or if) Rodgers will play in 2022. Rodgers has been radio silent since his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week when he stated that he needed more time to think about the decision. He didn’t publically react to Denver’s hiring of his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach or Chicago’s hiring of his former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator. He also hasn’t spoken a word, at least in the media or on social media, about the Packers promoting offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

If you want a sense of what Rodgers is thinking, you’re going to have to speculate. He’s not going to give you anything during his time of reflection.

With that in mind, we asked DraftKings how they would gauge Rodgers’ 2022 future and they responded to SB Nation with the following hypothetical odds:

Where Will Aaron Rodgers Be For Game #1 of the 2021-22 Regular Season

Denver Broncos +200

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +250

Green Bay Packers +300

Pittsburgh Steelers +550

Las Vegas Raiders +1200

Miami Dolphins +2000

New Orleans Saints +2500

Washington Football Team +3500

Retired +5000

Coaching +20000

TV Booth +25000

In what may be a surprise to many, the sportsbook stated they see Rodgers more likely to play with two other teams than returning to the green and gold in 2022. The ties to the Broncos, now with Hackett in hand, are obvious, but the bigger shock is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fresh off of Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL, jumping ahead of Green Bay. At +300, the implied probability that Rodgers returns to the Packers, based on DraftKing’s hypothetical odds, is just 25 percent. Retiring, at +5000, carries an implied probability of just two percent.