Packers announce four internal promotions to their coaching staff

The Green Bay Packers officially announced four coaching staff promotions on Tuesday. Wide receivers coach Jason Vrable will add the title of passing game coordinator in 2022 after former passing game coordinator (and quarterbacks coach) Luke Getsy was hired by the Chicago Bears as their play-calling offensive coordinator. Assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus was promoted to offensive line coach after former offensive line coach Adam Stenavich was promoted to offensive coordinator following Nathaniel Hackett’s hire as the Denver Broncos head coach.

Former special teams assistant/game management specialist Connor Lewis was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach. It’s worth noting that the Packers did not promote an in-house quarterbacks coach, a vacancy they still need to fill. Along with quarterbacks coach, special teams coordinator, following the firing of Maurice Drayton, is also open. With tight end coach Justin Outten’s expected to be hired in Denver as Hackett’s offensive coordinator, the Packers will likely have to find a new tight ends coach, too. Lewis, oddly enough, worked at Vanderbilt while Aaron Rodgers’ brother, Jordan, was the team’s starting quarterback.

The final promotion the Packers announced today was that Ryan Mahaffey, who was an offensive quality control coach in 2021, is now the team’s assistant offensive line coach, replacing Butkus in that role.

Green Bay’s coaching staff will be coaching at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas this week, but they very well could be doing it three coaches short as Matt LaFleur looks to fill out his staff.