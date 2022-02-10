NFL Honors 2022: How to watch, start time, list of awards, & more

Tonight, the NFL holds its annual awards ceremony a few days in advance of Super Bowl LVI. This year’s honors are likely to feature Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prominently, as he is widely expected to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award for the 2021 season.

Packers fans will want to tune in for another reason tonight as well. LeRoy Butler is one of the finalists for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022, his third consecutive year making it to that round of voting. With other safeties making it into the Hall over the past few years, however, this may be the year that he finally hears his name called and receives his gold jacket. The class of 2022 will also be announced during tonight’s ceremony, so stay tuned for updates from that portion of the program.

Here are the main details for tonight’s event.

Event Details

WHEN?

Thursday, February 10, 2022

9:00 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

YouTube Theater

Los Angeles, California

HOW?

TV Channel: ABC

Host: Keegan-Michael Key

Awards to be Announced

The following are the primary awards that will be announced during the NFL Honors and are voted on by the Associated Press:

Most Valuable Player

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

In addition to the awards listed above and a handful of other honors, the enshrinement class of 2022 for the Hall of Fame will also be announced. The following individuals are the finalists for this year’s class: