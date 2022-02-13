Super Bowl start time: When kickoff is scheduled for Super Bowl 56

Sunday could mark the fastest rags-to-riches stories in NFL history with the Cincinnati Bengals on the cusp of winning the Super Bowl just two years removed from selecting quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. They’ll go head-to-head with Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams, who have taken an all-in approach, trading first-round pick after first-round pick to boost their roster with veterans. As it stands today, the Rams will not make a first-round selection between the 2016 (Jared Goff, first overall pick) and 2024 NFL drafts.

WHO?

Los Angeles Rams (15-5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (13-7)

WHERE?

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, California

WHEN?

Sunday, February 12, 2022

5:30 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV Broadcast

TV Networks: NBC, Telemundo

Commentators: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen, Terry McAuley

Online Streaming

Peacock

NBCSports.com

NBS Sports App

Radio Broadcast

Westwood One Sports

SiriusXM (multiple broadcasts)

WHAT ELSE?

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Rams favored by 4

Over/under total: 48.5

Last Meeting

2019 Week 18: Rams 24, Bengals 10 (London)

All-Time Head-to-Head Record

Regular season: Bengals lead series 8-6

Postseason: First postseason matchup between the two teams