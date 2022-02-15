NFC North Rundown: With two first-round picks, will the Lions draft a quarterback?

After years of postseason drought and demise as a member of the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford finally got his Super Bowl ring on Sunday and officially ushered in the NFL offseason.

Watching Stafford win a title with the Los Angeles Rams, fans of the Lions couldn’t help but be happy for the veteran quarterback yet saddened by their own team’s level of success. With Jared Goff’s improvement in the final stretch of the 2021 season and three picks in the first 34 selections, Detroit has some optimism heading into next year. Now the question is if the Lions will try to bolster the most important position in football - quarterback.

Today’s divisional rundown features plenty of commentary on the quarterback position and the Lions’ future, but also dives into Chicago’s offseason priorities by position and Minnesota’s assistant coaching additions.

Windy City Gridiron ranks positions in need of improvement, from least (kicker) to most (wide receiver).

Hustle will be a priority in Alan Williams’ defense and he talks about that attribute in this article.

While LeRoy Butler finally received his nod into the Hall of Fame, an electric former Bears return man will have to wait another year.

Kirk Cousins will most likely be back in Minnesota next season and it appears he will have a new coach — a former Packers assistant — assisting with the passing attack.

In addition to Angelichio, another two former Green Bay defensive assistants will be among Minnesota’s coaching staff members next season, with Ed Donatell taking over DC duties.

The Daily Norseman’s latest offseason plan includes signing a Packers defensive free agent.

Detroit Lions

The Lions should be in position to take their favorite quarterback on the board in this year’s draft and this article makes the case for why they should jump at the opportunity early on.

If Detroit sticks with Jared Goff at least one more season, the incumbent quarterback has optimism about how his final six weeks finished and the creativity shown by the offense.

Detroit received a breakout year from a former first-round pick on defense and hopes to retain his services for 2022.