NFC North Rundown: With two first-round picks, will the Lions draft a quarterback?

After years of postseason drought and demise as a member of the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford finally got his Super Bowl ring on Sunday and officially ushered in the NFL offseason.
Watching Stafford win a title with the Los Angeles Rams, fans of the Lions couldn’t help but be happy for the veteran quarterback yet saddened by their own team’s level of success. With Jared Goff’s improvement in the final stretch of the 2021 season and three picks in the first 34 selections, Detroit has some optimism heading into next year. Now the question is if the Lions will try to bolster the most important position in football - quarterback.
Today’s divisional rundown features plenty of commentary on the quarterback position and the Lions’ future, but also dives into Chicago’s offseason priorities by position and Minnesota’s assistant coaching additions.
Chicago Bears
2022 offseason outlook: Ranking each position for Bears by need
Windy City Gridiron ranks positions in need of improvement, from least (kicker) to most (wide receiver).
Exclusive Q-and-A with Bears DC Williams
Hustle will be a priority in Alan Williams’ defense and he talks about that attribute in this article.
Devin Hester, the record-breaking Chicago Bears return man, falls short in his 1st bid for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
While LeRoy Butler finally received his nod into the Hall of Fame, an electric former Bears return man will have to wait another year.
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings hiring Brian Angelichio as tight ends coach/passing game coordinator
Kirk Cousins will most likely be back in Minnesota next season and it appears he will have a new coach — a former Packers assistant — assisting with the passing attack.
Vikings Adding Mike Pettine, Jerrod Johnson to Kevin O’Connell’s Coaching Staff
In addition to Angelichio, another two former Green Bay defensive assistants will be among Minnesota’s coaching staff members next season, with Ed Donatell taking over DC duties.
Vikings Offseason Plan 4.0
The Daily Norseman’s latest offseason plan includes signing a Packers defensive free agent.
Detroit Lions
Why the Detroit Lions should draft a quarterback at No. 2
The Lions should be in position to take their favorite quarterback on the board in this year’s draft and this article makes the case for why they should jump at the opportunity early on.
Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more
If Detroit sticks with Jared Goff at least one more season, the incumbent quarterback has optimism about how his final six weeks finished and the creativity shown by the offense.
Sheppard would love to have Harris back in Detroit next season
Detroit received a breakout year from a former first-round pick on defense and hopes to retain his services for 2022.
