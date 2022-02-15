Post-Super Bowl odds for 2022/23 NFC championship and Super Bowl released

Following his acceptance for the 2021 season’s Most Valuable Player award, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stated, “I have not made any decision yet” regarding his potential retirement or return to the Packers for 2022. It’s worth noting that the quarterback did thank team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and vice president Russ Ball early on in his acceptance speech, though, following an offseason of rumors that he was unhappy with the front office.

If you’re looking for an indiction of if he could return to Green Bay, though, DraftKings recently updated their 2022/23 Super Bowl odds and released their opening odds for the 2022 NFC title race, which have the Packers listed at seventh and third, respectfully. Two weeks ago, we asked the sportsbook about Rodgers’ most-likely landing spots for next season and they told us that the Broncos, Buccaneers and Packers are a tier above their peers with a Rodgers retirement being very unlikely. Somehow, all three of those teams are in the top-10 in the books’ updated Super Bowl odds, despite the fact that the three teams collectively employ one quality quarterback.

The implied probability of DraftKings’ Super Bowl odds have the Packers bringing the Lombardi Trophy home 6 percent of the time and winning the NFC 13 percent of the time. One would assume, considering how high the Broncos and Buccaneers are ranked on these lists, that Green Bay’s chances to win either title would jump up significantly if the team can convince Rodgers to return for the 2022 season.

NFL 2022/23

Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills +750

Los Angeles Rams +1000

Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals +1400

Green Bay Packers +1600

Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos +2000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans +2200

New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts +2500

Cleveland Browns +3000

Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings +3500

Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles +4000

Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers +5000

Chicago Bears, New York Giants +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000

Houston Texans, New York Jets, Detroit Lions +15000

NFL NFC Conference 2022/23

Los Angeles Rams +450

San Francisco 49ers +550

Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers +650

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1100

Arizona Cardinals +1200

Seattle Seahawks +1500

New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles +1600

Carolina Panthers +2200

Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons +2500

Chicago Bears +3500

New York Giants +4000

Detroit Lions +7000