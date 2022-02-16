Draft Talk 1.0: The quarterbacks are bad and Trevor Penning is a loose cannon

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke talk about the 2022 NFL draft class for the first time this offseason. For the first half of the pod, they set the table for the quarterback market this offseason, why Desmond Ridder is the top passer in the class and what the Packers could get back for Jordan Love in this climate. In the second half of the pod, the duo talks about some of their favorite players at the top of the draft, including a strong receiver class.

Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Take our podcast survey: sbnation.com/survey