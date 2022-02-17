Report: Tom Clements to return to Green Bay as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers have certainly had some turnover on the coaching end as of late. The team made internal promotions at offensive coordinator, offensive line coach and tight ends coach while also bringing in former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to coach special teams. The final position the team needed to address was their quarterback coach position, a vacancy that was left open when Luke Getsy left the role to become the play-calling offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears this offseason.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Packers are expected to hire Tom Clements to replace Getsy as the team’s quarterbacks coach. Wilson notes that “Clement’s addition is expected to be welcomed highly by quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he contemplates his future.” Clements was former head coach Mike McCarthy’s original hire at quarterbacks coach, assuming the role in Green Bay from 2006-2011 until he replaced Joe Philbin, who had taken the Miami Dolphins head coaching job, as offensive coordinator in 2012-2014. Clements spent his last two seasons in Green Bay (2015-2016) as the assistant head coach.

After spending two years out of football, Clements resurfaced with the Arizona Cardinals, where he was the team’s pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Kliff Kingsbury, but retired last January. Clements appears to be ready to coach again at the ripe age of 68 years old, based on Wilson’s report. It’s worth noting that back in 2012, once Philbin left for the Dolphins, Rodgers publically advocated for Clements to be named the team’s next offensive coordinator.

This very well could be a recruiting attempt from the Packers organization to try to bring back the back-to-back MVP to the roster. Rodgers, as of his last public appearance at the NFL Honors awards ceremony, has yet to make a decision about his future.