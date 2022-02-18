Packers LB coach Mike Smith to step away from team

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith is expected to “pursue other opportunities,” which the Packers agreed to. Smith has been the outside linebackers coach for the Packers for the last three seasons after spending time with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and college football’s Texas Tech. Notably, former high draft pick Rashan Gary has developed under his watch, while free-agent signing Za’Darius Smith blossomed into an All-Pro caliber player for Smith.

So far in 2022, the Packers have promoted offensive line coach Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, promoted assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus to offensive line coach, promoted analyst John Dunn to tight ends coach, added a passing game coordinator title to receivers coach Jason Vrable, signed former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coordinator and hired former long-time Packers coach Tom Clements to quarterbacks coach. Whoever Green Bay hires to replace Smith will be the seventh change, in some way, form or fashion, to the Packers' core coaching staff this offseason.

It’s worth noting, as CheeseheadTV’s Aaron Nagler points out, that Smith has spent time with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who was just named the Minnesota Vikings’ assistant head coach under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings have hired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and defensive line coach Chris Rumph on the defensive side of the ball, but have not filled their linebackers coaching position.

Be on the lookout for the Packers’ first defensive coaching hire of the offseason in the upcoming days.