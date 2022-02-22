NFC North Rundown: Bears weighing their needs at tackle and safety

Coaching turnover and salary cap decisions have dominated the early offseason headlines, and that has been a staple across the NFC North as well.

The Minnesota Vikings have started to round out their coaching staff and hired their new offensive coordinator this past week. Now, will the Vikings retain their high-priced quarterback in a Los Angeles Rams-oriented offense? Meanwhile, Detroit is on the lookout for another defensive assistant coach and has a salary-laden decision to make on one of their defensive standouts from last season.

Today’s divisional recap includes each of these topics, but also keys in on the Chicago Bears, who have a few notable salary cap cuts they could make while continuing to evaluate two significant positions on the roster.

The $13 million tag on safeties will likely be too high for Detroit to cover with Walker, but an extension is not out of the question for one of the team’s breakout defensive players last season.

Detroit may have some new faces at the linebacker position next season, and that now includes a coach after DeLeone reportedly will not return to the staff.

When Detroit has had multiple first-round picks in years past, the franchise has selected skill position players. Here is a look back at three of those talents.

Minnesota Vikings

The son of Wade Phillips is on his way to assist the Minnesota offense, adding to the former LA Rams presence on new Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s staff.

Speculation may continue all offseason about Cousins’ future with the Vikings, but it does appear at least one team has inquired about his availability.

Last offseason, Peterson was a hot free agent pickup on a one-year contract. Fast forward to 2022 and the Vikings have a decision to make on if Peterson is worth another investment for an otherwise young and inconsistent cornerback room.

Chicago Bears

Despite a large contract and turning 29 years old, Jackson could be in line for a position change to slot cornerback. With that in mind, here are a few veteran safety replacements to watch for the Bears.

Offensive line was an area of concern for the Bears last offseason, leading them to draft two offensive tackles. One year later, has that need diminished?

By cutting these four players, Chicago could save $18 million in cap space.