The Green Bay Packers want Aaron Rodgers back. That much is plainly clear, and general manager Brian Gutekunst will surely re-emphasize the team’s sentiment when he speaks to the media on Wednesday. Rodgers’ plans, however, remain up in the air, and on Monday night he threw another log on the smoldering fire that is the media’s speculation about his future.

It’s the season of vague social media posts all across the NFL, with Za’Darius Smith and others getting into the action recently. The Rodgers post talks about the themes of gratitude without giving any real indication in any direction about his decision and, predictably, it sent football Twitter into a frenzy once again.

No more context is really required; read the post for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

Here’s more on that and other discussions swirling around the Packers’ plans for their 2022 roster.

That's one take on Tom Clements from Wes Hodkiewicz, who argues that Clements will be a good hire regardless of whether Aaron Rodgers returns.

Speaking of Rodgers, here’s his late-night post from Monday:

What do we make of this? The smart money is to not read anything into it at all and just wait for the final decision.

Tonyan's question is one of the toughest ones to answer this offseason for the Packers -- and for him.

The decision on Adams probably isn't much of a decision. They can free up the cap room, so tagging him is almost certainly going to happen.

The XFL, under its new partnership agreement with the NFL, will experiment with proposed rule changes, test new equipment and develop prospective officials and coaches.

