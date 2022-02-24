Thursday Cheese Curds: All eyes on Aaron Rodgers

Just as a heads up, today’s version of curds is going to have an Aaron Rodgers focus.

But really, how could it not? He is the biggest name on the Packers, their best player for a decade and a half, and what he decides he’d like to do will affect the Packers for years to come. How can you not talk about that? If you want to stay dialed in on the team, that’s about the only conversation going right now.

However, if you decide that as a fan of the Packers, you’d rather just do other things with your offseason, I think that’s fine. I’ve perceived a growing undercurrent of frustration if not resentment toward Rodgers, and that seems fairly justified. Retire or don’t. Ask for a trade or come back. Just figure it out already! If that’s where you’re at, I don’t blame you at all.

We’ve been through this before. Brett Favre hemmed and hawed and then finally retired, but then unretired to be traded to the Jets, then semi-retired, then changed his mind to play with the Vikings, then was coaxed back for a final season before his career finally ended courtesy of a blow to the head on the ice-hard playing surface at the University of Minnesota’s stadium.

That alone probably primed the pump for some irritation with Rodgers. If you’ve already opted out of the offseason drama as a result, you’re probably in good company.

