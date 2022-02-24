Draft Talk 2.0: There’s a lot of (hurt) receivers and not many tight ends

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda and Tyler Brooke talk about the wide receivers who should go off the board in the top half of the 2022 NFL draft. The duo also touch on the tight ends in this year’s draft class and preview which position they’ll talk about next week.

