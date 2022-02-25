McAfee: Aaron Rodgers says report is “categorically false”

The Aaron Rodgers media cycle never stops, does it? Yesterday, it was reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini that multiple teams have called the Green Bay Packers about a potential trade for Rodgers. Russini later went on the Rich Eisen Show and stated that Rodgers was looking to be paid $50 million or more per year by the Packers if he were to stay in Green Bay, desiring to be the highest-paid player in the league by a wide margin.

Narratives have gone unchecked for a very LONG time.. I reached AHT to @AaronRodgers12 this morning & asked if he wants to be the highest paid NFL player by a large margin...



"categorically false" was his response#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/OkjJPpoKew — ️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter and the host of the Pat McAfee Show, stated today that he texted Rodgers, a weekly in-season guest on his Tuesday show with Rodgers’ former teammate A.J. Hawk, and the quarterback claimed that the report was “categorically false.” Later on in the show, McAfee was joined by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who had the following to say about the situation:

The contract will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, as he should be. I don’t even think that’s a question and it’s definitely something the Packers are more than willing to do. I don’t know if it gets to 50 [million dollars] but it’ll get very high. He could have taken the money last year. Remember last year he took no new dollars. He got a year cut off his deal but there was no new money. I do not believe, from everyone I’ve spoken with, that it is about the money for Aaron Rodgers.

This all comes on the heels of former Packers receiver Greg Jennings’ claim that Rodgers has been inconsistent in his actions and his words dating back to when Jennings and Rodgers were teammates, going as far as to call him as selfish. Former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who shared the huddle with both Rodgers and Jennings, had some choice words for Jennings.