Receivers the Packers could target in each round of the draft

Round 1 (#28)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State University

Olave is currently being mocked in the 20s. The Packers might need some luck to have him slide down to 28, but he would be a great pickup for the receiving corps. At 6’1” and 188 lbs, Olave is a smart player and an exceptional route runner. He can find space in zones and has killed teams on scramble drills. He does have a slightly smaller frame, though and can struggle in blocking and with physical corners. Given the Packers’ affinity for using their receivers in the run game, that could be a concern. As a pure receiver, though, he would make an instant impact and has a high floor.

Chris Olave creates separation with ease. A smooth and polished route runner who can stretch the field.

pic.twitter.com/pTALcaU0Nf — Speak Up (@_SpeakU) February 25, 2022

Round 2 (#60)

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Bell would project as an Allen Lazard replacement should the Packers move on from him. He’s got a larger frame at 6’2” and 205 lbs and plays with physicality through his routes. He’s not the fastest, but he overpowers corners when they try to jam him and isn’t afraid to make catches in traffic. He shows good contact balance after the catch and gives Green Bay a solid option to attack the middle of the field. He needs some work on his route running, but the 2021 first-team All-American has great body control and has done some serious damage on back-shoulder throws.

Purdue WR David Bell with one of the catches of the season, even after getting tripped up and DPI

Round 3 (#92)

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Wan’Dale Robinson was recruited as a running back before converting to receiver. He’s fantastic in space and could play the Deebo Samuel role in Matt LaFleur’s offense. Kentucky did a great job of giving him jet sweeps, hitting him on screens, and utilizing his run after catch ability in space. He’s an incredibly twitchy player and has a lot of natural gifts. He’s a little small at 5’11” and 185, but the Packers need some juice on special teams and at slot. He’s not going to run by you or win any 50/50 balls, but he’s shifty and a weapon in the quick game.

I'm definitely gonna need to scout Wandale Robinson

Round 4 (#130, #136)

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Watson has fantastic straight-line speed and is an incredibly high-effort blocker. He would be a great replacement for receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He’s got two things you can’t teach: size and speed. He’s 6’4” and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash in high school. That’s a rare combination. He’s elusive in space if corners play off coverage and has huge strides that can eat up a cushion. However, he does need some serious work to do in building his route tree and his hands can be inconsistent. His size makes it hard for him to get in and out of cuts and he had some concentration drops down the field.

Christian Watson film time (ref hates fun)

Round 5-7 (#170, #224, #245, #255)

Day three of the draft is a lot like throwing darts at a board with your eyes closed. It’s great if you hit and get points, but you shouldn’t expect a bullseye. You want guys that are going to contribute on special teams and that have some upside.

Danny Gray, WR, Southern Methodist University

Gray has great speed and is a solid route runner. However, he really struggles against jams and in blocking. He can tend to let the ball get into his body which leads to drops. He’s a good athlete but needs some work. He’d be a project but could add some juice as a return man.

Patience at the line, pad level neutral, raced to the hip, club to create space, stack to control tempo, and squeezed to let the ball fall over the outside shoulder. #SeniorBowl Danny Gray

Kevin Austin Jr, WR, Notre Dame

Austin has the size, but not the speed or burst. He takes a while to accelerate and plays with poor pad level off the line of scrimmage. However, he’s great at finding spots in zone and is very quarterback friendly on scramble drills. He’s a good candidate to contribute on special teams with his size and strength and isn’t afraid to make catches in traffic.