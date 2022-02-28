2022 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule of interviews, workouts, and list of prospects

The NFL Scouting Combine is back. After a one-year hiatus, the annual event has returned to Indianapolis for the final time before being put out for bids in 2023 and beyond.

Indianapolis will continue to try to host the event in the future, but it will have stiff competition from cities like Dallas and Los Angeles. For now, however, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indianapolis Convention Center will take center stage once again as the venues will host over 300 NFL Draft prospects for the annual event.

Players, team officials, and media members will begin arriving on Monday, February 28th as the first official public events get going on Tuesday. That will consist of press conferences by head coaches and general managers, who will have media availability on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Green Bay Packers’ representatives among the group speaking on the first of those days. Then the players’ media availability gets underway on Wednesday before on-field drills begin on Thursday afternoon.

All of the drills will be broadcast live on NFL Network, and the league has elected to continue holding them in the afternoon and evenings. 2020 was the first year of that new schedule as players had previously worked out earlier in the day; this schedule was met with little joy from players and agents, however, and a large number of players elected not to run in certain drills as a result.

This year’s Combine has not been without its controversy, either. A few weeks ago, the NFL and the Combine organizers announced plans for players to remain “bubbled” with virtually no opportunity to leave the tightly-controlled spaces of their hotels and specific designated areas. However, after a group of over 100 prospects threatened to boycott the event, the league decided to ease up on the restrictions placed on the prospects.

As usual, SB Nation Acme Packing Company will have on-site coverage of the event, as Evan “Tex” Western and Tyler Brooke will both be among the SB Nation representatives in attendance. Keep it here at APC for all of their coverage of the event, and keep scrolling for a look at this year’s Combine schedule and a list of the players who have been invited to participate.

Schedule by Day

All times listed in Eastern Time Zone

Tuesday, March 1

12:00 - 5:00 PM: Coaches & GMs press conferences

2:00 PM: Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst

3:00 PM: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur

Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends: Medical exams & team interviews

Wednesday, March 2

8:00 - 11:30 AM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends media interviews

12:45 - 6:00 PM: Coaches & GMs press conferences

Thursday, March 3

8:00 - 10:00 AM: Offensive Linemen media interviews

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Running Backs media interviews

4:00 - 11:00 PM: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Tight Ends on-field workouts

Friday, March 4

8:00 - 10:00 AM: Defensive Linemen media interviews

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Linebackers media interviews

4:00 - 11:00 PM: Offensive Linemen, Running Backs on-field workouts

Saturday, March 5

8:00 - 11:00 AM: Defensive Backs & Specialists media interviews

4:00 - 11:00 PM: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers on-field workouts

Sunday, March 6

2:00 - 7:30 PM: Defensive Backs & Specialists on-field workouts

List of Combine Participants