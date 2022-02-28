Green Bay Packers will play in London for the first time in 2022

Monday morning brings some big news for the Green Bay Packers and their 2022 schedule. The Packers will finally be making their first trip across the Atlantic, as the NFL revealed that they will be one of the teams playing a game in London during the 2022 season.

Green Bay is one of three teams who were revealed as participants in the NFL’s International Series games in London, joining the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars. These teams appear to be the ones giving up home games to travel for the three games in the United Kingdom. Dates and opposing teams will be determined and announced along with the final 2022 schedule in April.

This will be the Packers’ first game overseas, as the team was the only remaining NFL franchise to not have played a game there to this point. Green Bay’s game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is in the northern suburbs of London. The Saints will also play at the same stadium, while the Jaguars’ game will be at Wembley Stadium in the western part of the city.

Packers.com notes that the Packers will likely have their bye week immediately following this contest.

We at Acme Packing Company had speculated that the Packers might have been a good fit for the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, set to take place in Munich in 2022. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be the host team for that game, with their opponent still yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals will travel for a game in Mexico City.

Assuming the Packers do sacrifice a home game to travel in 2022, they will still have eight regular season games at Lambeau Field due to the NFL’s 17-game schedule. Teams in the NFC will all get nine home games in even years moving forward, with AFC teams having the extra home game in odd years.