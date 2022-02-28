Monday Cheese Curds: The Packers are taking this thing international

It was only a matter of time before it happened and it finally has.

The Green Bay Packers are going international.

As the only remaining team yet to play a game outside the United States in recent years, the Packers were duefor a trip to Europe. While some might have hoped for Green Bay to play in the recently announced games in Munich (which would have been on brand for a Wisconsin team), the NFL announced today the Packers will be one of the teams playing in London this fall at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The writing was almost on the wall with the Packers due to have nine home games this year though the local economy sure would have appreciated a ninth game at Lambeau Field this year. That being said, the Packers are very much a worldwide brand for the NFL and this gives the league a chance to showcase one of their marquee franchises to an overseas audience.

As for who the Packers will face off in London, it won’t be a divisional opponent and games against Tennessee, New England, Dallas (the return of Mike McCarthy to Green Bay) and the defending champion Los Angeles Rams will likely stay in Green Bay.

That leaves likely opponents to the New York Giants or the New York Jets. We won’t know for sure until the schedule is released in April but at least we can be almost certain the Packers will face a team from New York.

This is an exciting time for Packers fans as they begin to plan a vacation overseas this fall and it’s good to see the team and league could work it out for this to happen given how important Packers games are to the local economy.

The Green Bay Packers, the only NFL team that hasn’t played a regular-season overseas game, will play in London this year—PackersNews.com

Regardless of quarterback, the Packers should be a big draw in London as they are one of the franchises with strong global reach. We’re guessing we aren’t the only ones looking at flights to London this morning to cure the Monday blues.

Through the Lens: Record-breaking moments and Packers portraits—Packers.com

The Packers are blessed to have one the best photographers in the league on staff in Evan Siegle. Here is one last look back at the 2021 season through his lens.

Report: Packers Restructure Contract for Left Tackle David Bakhtiari, Create Over $9 Million in Cap Space—Sports Illustrated

Green Bay continues to clear cap space with yet another restructure, this time it was David Bakhtiari’s turn. His cap hits in future years will need to be addressed again but if the Packers do run it back in 2022, this is a big step.

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 58 David Anenih—Packers Wire

The NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week which means draft season is officially upon us. Here’s a look at an outside linebacker to shore up Green Bay’s pass rush given the uncertainty around many currently on the roster not named Rashan Gary.

Florida man accused of stealing crossbow by stuffing it down pants—NBC News

Oh Florida Man, you mischievous scamp. Is that crossbow in your pants or are you just happy to see me?