On Monday it was announced that the Green Bay Packers will play their first game overseas by hosting a regular-season game in London along with the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a game in Munich while the Arizona Cardinals will host a game in Mexico City.

While explaining how the Packers organization could make up the revenue losses that come with losing a home game in 2022, team president Mark Murphy told the media via Zoom today that Green Bay is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft, which could potentially bring in some money to make losing a game at Lambeau Field more palatable. The other two finalists, per Murphy, are Detroit and Washington, D.C.

On the economic side of the London game announcement, Murphy noted that the Packers were the NFL’s last holdout to play an international game in part due to the disproportionate local economic impact that games have in Green Bay. He did say, though, that the regular season expansion from 16 to 17 games makes it an easier pill to swallow for the franchise.

Murphy was also asked about an Aaron Rodgers update, to which he stated, “Obviously, I think we’ve all been following that situation closely. There’s really nothing new to report there. We’ll have a lot to report over the next week. It’s a busy week with the combine so we’ll be able to address,” per NBC 26’s Rachel Hopmayer.

At some point next month, we’ll have clarity on both the location of the 2024 draft and 2022 Aaron Rodgers.