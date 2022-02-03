Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers looking to the future

The Green Bay Packers are already well into their offseason, but few questions, if any, have been resolved.
Aaron Rodgers’ future remains a mystery, as does Davante Adams’, free agency is a blip on the horizon, and the draft is basically just theoretical at this point.
But these big events will shape the Packers’ future, and the urge of trying to figure out how they’ll play out is irresistible, so let’s give it a shot with some help from a handful of computers and some film junkies.
Simulating NFL starting quarterback changes: We projected offseason trade offers, free-agent deals and draft picks for 2022 | ESPN
ESPN comes out in favor of Rodgers remaining in Green Bay.
Unpacking Future Packers: No. 80 Eyioma Uwazurike | Packers Wire
The Packers will almost certainly take an edge rusher at some point in the draft, but defensive line could also attract their interest early. Uwazurike would give them some athletic upside at the position.
Not just steady and tough, John Anderson was athletic and skilled, too | Packers.com
A glimpse into the history books highlights 1980s linebacker John Anderson.
19th Annual Super Bowl Prop Bet Extravaganza! | Football Outsiders
Prop bets are the best bets, and Football Outsiders gives you the full rundown here.
Boom! ‘John Madden Football’ Leads Heritage Auctions’ Video Games Event to Nearly $5 Million | Heritage Auctions
An original, sealed copy of the first edition of Madden Football sold for nearly $500,000 at auction amid a much larger video game auction.
