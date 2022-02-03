Thursday Cheese Curds: Packers looking to the future

The Green Bay Packers are already well into their offseason, but few questions, if any, have been resolved.

Aaron Rodgers’ future remains a mystery, as does Davante Adams’, free agency is a blip on the horizon, and the draft is basically just theoretical at this point.

But these big events will shape the Packers’ future, and the urge of trying to figure out how they’ll play out is irresistible, so let’s give it a shot with some help from a handful of computers and some film junkies.

ESPN comes out in favor of Rodgers remaining in Green Bay.

The Packers will almost certainly take an edge rusher at some point in the draft, but defensive line could also attract their interest early. Uwazurike would give them some athletic upside at the position.

A glimpse into the history books highlights 1980s linebacker John Anderson.

